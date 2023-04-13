Kent Alexander Lee Obit

Kent Alexander Lee, 52 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2023 at his residence.

Kent was born June 10, 1970 in Graceville, Florida to Purvis Daniel Lee and Rosie Lee Benefield. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Kent worked as a Truck Driver for 30+ years, most recently for Ruan Trucking. He was of the Christian Faith and attended Berean Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida when he was able. Kent enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and bee keeping. Most of all Kent loved his family dearly, especially his nieces and nephews whom he treated as his own. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Purvis D. Lee.

He is survived by his loving mother, Rosie Lee Benefield of Chipley, Florida; three brothers: Greg Lee (Andrea) of Chipley, Florida, Steve Lee (Tonya) of Cowarts, Alabama, Gordon Lee (Kim) of Cottondale, Florida; five nephews: Trent Lee (Angela), Spencer Lee, Ayden Lee, Kyle Lee, Cooper Lee; three nieces: Madison Hogg (Daniel), Alexa Lee, Amelia Lee.

Funeral service will be held 4PM Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Obert Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Lee officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 3-4PM Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Obert Funeral Home.