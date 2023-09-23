Kenny Frank Day Obit

Kenny Frank Day, 72, passed from this life on Friday, September 22, 2023. Frank was born on June 22, 1951 in Solano County, California to his parents Kenneth and Myrtle Day.

He was a father, friend, and mentor to everyone he met and loved being around people. While hunting and fishing were two of his favorite pastimes, it was the people he did it with that made those hobbies so special. Frank truly loved being surrounded by those he loved and nothing made him happier than to cook for his friends and family. His family will remember him as the rock you could always lean on. He was the best “Poppy” to his grandchildren and the best “Daddy” to his girls.

In addition to his parents Kenneth and Myrtle, Frank is preceded in death by his stepmother, Dorothy Jean Day, his wife, Sharon Shawley Day, sister-in-law, Jeanette Day, son-in-law, Justin Guettler, and granddaughter Gillian Guettler. He is survived by four daughters, April Day Williams, Summer Day Guettler, Katie Day Strickland (Jake), Morgan Brackin (Cameron), one son, Caden George, siblings, Keith Day ( Ann), Don Day (Lisa), Sunny Collins (Joe), grandchildren, Nathan, Karson, Athan, Gavin, Davis, Collin, Levi, Eli and many nieces and nephews, one of which, Donald Roy Day (Lisa), looked to him as a father.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. with the Funeral Service to follow. Reverend Phillip Gainer will be officiating. Interment will be held at New Orange Baptist Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to New Orange Baptist Church, P.O. Box 46, Chipley, FL 32428, c/o Ruth Lee.

