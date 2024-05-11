Kenneth Newton Wells Jr. Obit

Kenneth Newton Wells Jr., age 75, passed from this life Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida. He was born in Hampton, Virginia on June 11, 1948 to Kenneth Newton Well Sr. and Josephine Lee (Brown).

Kenneth is preceded by his parents, his brothers; Charles Dixon Wells and Mike Wells, and his sister; Josephine Evelyn Redmond. He is survived by his son; Joey Wells and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held 10:00A.M.-11:00A.M. Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Lovewood Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net