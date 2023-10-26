Kenneth Ira Finch Obit

Kenneth Ira Finch, 79 passed away on October 24, 2023, at Courtyard Healthcare Center in Mariana, FL while receiving hospice care provided by Emerald Coast Hospice. Kenneth was born on November 10, 1943, in Washington County, FL to James Arthur Finch and Essie Griffin Finch. After being a committed husband and father and serving his country for 39 years as a Warrant Officer for the US Army, Kenneth enjoyed his retirement by fishing, traveling, and serving the lord and his church.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents James and Essie Finch, his wife Jerilyn Finch, one son Thomas Finch, two daughters Mary Katherine Myers and Tammy Finch along with two brothers Junior Finch and McArthur Finch, 2 sisters Irene Slay and Verdell McClendon.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Neoma K. Finch, four sons Steven (Jeanna) Finch, Christopher Finch, Kenneth Jr. (Elysia) Finch, Greg (Cathy) Melvin and four daughters Sandra Gant, Stephanie (Chris) Pike, Tammy (Michael) Singleton, Debbie (Benny) Ingram, 19 grandchildren, 10 great grand grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida on Friday, October 27, 2023, with a viewing starting at 11AM, funeral services at 12PM followed by graveside service at Gap Pond cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.