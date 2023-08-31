Kenneth Earl Henderson Obit

Kenneth Earl Henderson 82, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with Jesus on August 31, 2023, at Flowers Hospital surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness.

Kenneth was born on December 20, 1940, in Black, Alabama to Louie and Thelma Henderson. A lifelong resident of Graceville, Kenneth worked in the feed industry and was known as a hard worker. He enjoyed spending time outdoors both hunting and fishing, as well as mowing his grass. Most of all, his greatest joy was brought to him by his family whom he loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Louie and Thelma Henderson ; brother: Wayne Henderson, Robert Henderson, Rex Henderson; sisters: Myrle Faulk, Nelma Grace Watford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years: Mae D. Henderson of Graceville, FL; daughter: Tammy Dalton (Jody) of Graceville, FL; brother: Jesse Ralph Henderson (Norma) of Faydette, AL; grandson: Joey Dalton (Kimberly); great grandsons: Kenneth Dalton, Theodore Dalton; numerous special nieces, nephew, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida with Rev. John Howell and Bro. Ken Adkison officiating. Interment with follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church