Kenneth Earl Chestnut Obit

Kenneth Earl Chestnut ,63 of Bonifay, Florida, passed from this life on April 18, 2022 at his residence.

Kenneth was born on December 20, 1958 in Bonifay, FL to James Chestnut and Edna Taylor. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and worked as a truck driver. Kenneth enjoyed time outdoors taking care of horses, loved the beach, and also enjoyed fishing when he was able. He had a passion for music, loved HAM radio, and on Friday nights you would always find Kenneth watching wrestling with his friends. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Edna Chestnut.

He is survived by his brother: Bruce Usery of Georgia; special friends: C.C Roberts of Bonifay, FL, James Smith of Foley, AL; special nephew: Chalop Floyd; special niece: Alisha Smith; and numerous other friends and family that he loved dearly.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428 to help offset funeral expenses.