Kenneth C. Lock Obit

Kenneth C. Locke, 74, of Grand Ridge, Fla left his pain and suffering behind and entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Ken was born on November 11, 1947 and grew up in Alford, Florida. He graduated from Cottondale High School and was soon thereafter drafted into the United States Army where he would ultimately retire after 20 years of service to our Country. He spent basic training at Fort Benning in Columbus, Ga. After completing basic training, Ken would serve in the infantry in the Vietnam War. After returning home from Vietnam, Ken would serve his Country at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort Poke in Louisiana, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii , Fort Jackson in South Carolina, and finally North Georgia College as a Military Science Instructor. He retired from the United States Army as a First Sergeant in 1986. After his retirement from the Army, Ken returned home and worked for the Florida Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer for the next 15 years.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Corbin Locke; mother of his son, Edith Sexton Locke; six sisters, Lorene Locke Bondurant Prather, Louise Nichols Fuller, Asynthia Locke, Betty Locke, Alice Peacock, Myrle Hudson; and one brother, James Earl Locke.

He is survived by his son, William Lee Locke and wife Rose; beloved granddaughters Breanna Locke and Ashlee Locke; one sister Jewell Smith; many nieces and nephews; one grandpup Elvis and a great-grandpup Dior.

A receiving of friends service will be held Tuesday, May 17th 2-4 pm at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Fla.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at Signature Health Care Center, Marianna, Fla. for their love, care and friendship to Ken over the last months of his life.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP