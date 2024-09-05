Kelly V. Brock Obit

Kelly V. Brock, age 89 of Chipley, FL passed away peacefully at his home in Chipley, FL on September 4, 2024. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on August 14, 1935, to the late Clarence Brock and Belvia (White) Brock.

Kelly is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marlene (Waller) Brock, two sons, Vann Brock and wife Dee, Patrick Brock and wife Angie, and six grandchildren, Brittany Brock, Allie Brock, Trenton Brock, Layne Brock, Gianna Brock, Aiden Brock and two step-grandsons William Trawick and Jacob Trawick.

Kelly graduated from Vernon High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Waller. He attained his associate’s degree from Chipola College, and his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Troy State University. During his 40-year career in education, he touched many lives as a classroom teacher, driver’s education teacher, assistant principal, and principal at both the elementary and high school level, superintendent of Washington County Schools for 4 terms as well as 4 years with the Florida State Department of Education. He also owned and operated ABC Fence Systems, Inc. in Chipley, FL.

Kelly was very active in the community over the years. In his younger years, he coached little league baseball and officiated high school basketball. He was a dedicated member of the Chipley Kiwanis Club and was a proud mason. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL.

Kelly was a father, friend, and mentor to everyone he met. He was a working man his entire life and was always quick to help those in need. He enjoyed fishing in the creek and the river with Marlene and loved being outdoors, especially riding a piece of equipment like a lawn mower, tractor, forklift, and front end loader.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Mark Garney, Annette Porter, Emerald Coast Hospice and Stethoscope Staffing for their exceptional care and devotion to their Husband, Father, and “Pa”.

A Memorial Service to honor his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net