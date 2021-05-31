Keeman obit

Margaret Catherine Gilbert Keeman, 81, of Cottondale, entered into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ at her home Friday afternoon, May 28, 2021 following a two- year battle with Vascular Dementia.

Margaret was born in Alford, Florida, December 26, 1939, and lived 71 years of her life as a Jackson County Florida resident. She was a 1957 graduate of Cottondale High School as Valedictorian. She married Garland Keeman, December 4, 1958, and the two celebrated life together until his passing, August 17, 1998.

Most of her professional working years were with Milton Realty Insurance before working for the Workforce Development Department at Chipola College, eventually retiring in 2002. She was also a member of First Baptist Church, Marianna, Florida and a devout and practicing Christian. Her love and servant heart to family, and friends were evident to all that knew her.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Cecil Jackson “Jack” Gilbert, and Sallie Corbin Gilbert of Cottondale, Florida; husband, Garland Keeman of Marianna, Florida; brother in law, Willie Gerald Rogers, and daughter in law, Renee Rawls Keeman. She is survived by siblings, Charles Gilbert (Sherry); Cecil Gilbert (Bessie); Bill Gilbert (Donna); children, Jeffrey Keeman (Ying) of Shalimar, Florida; Dennis Keeman (Miriam) of Cottondale, Florida; Lisa Keeman of Cottondale, Florida; 8 grand-children, 17 great grand- children, and multiple nieces and nephews.

A 10:00 AM public visitation will be held on Friday, June 4 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Marianna, Florida followed by a public 11:00 AM Celebration of Life Service with Rev. Jeff Keeman and Rev. Vince Smith officiating.

A public graveside service will also take place following the Celebration of Life Service at Kynesville United Methodist Cemetery, Kynesville Hwy, Jackson County, Florida. Obert Funeral Funeral Home, Chipley, Florida is in charge of arrangements.