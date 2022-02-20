Kathryn S. Hasty Obit

Kathryn S. Hasty, age 77, passed from this life Friday, February 18, 2022 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. She was born in Webb, Alabama on May 17, 1944 to Lawrence and Loeta (Grant) Burdeshaw. Kathryn worked as a computer programmer. She was also a part of the Woman’s Club, a member of the First Baptist church in Chipley, FL, was part of the Chipley Graduating class of 1962. Kathryn loved to sew, decorate, cook, and travel. She was a resident of Washington County after moving from Tallahassee, Florida.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Daniel G. Hasty and her Daughter; Melissa Lynn Villella. She is survived by her son; Michael Hasty, her sisters; Joyce Williams and Sue Crutchfield, along with two grandchildren; Sarah and Emmy Villella.

Funeral service will be held 11:00A.M., Monday, February 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 3:00-5:00P.M. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

