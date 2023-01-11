Kathryn” Kathy” Petty Walsh Obit

Kathryn “Kathy” Petty Walsh, 78, 204 Concord Circle, Dothan, peacefully departed this life January 8, 2023.

Born in Marianna, Florida, August 18, 1944, she lived in Malone, Florida, Dothan, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, before returning to Dothan permanently.

She enjoyed a long career as an Architectural Hardware Consultant and retired from Dothan Glass in 2013. She loved knitting, painting, playing her guitar, and being with family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanislaus M. Walsh, mother, Maddie Estelle McAnulty, father, Alton Bernard Petty, brothers, James Harold McAnulty and Pharies Bernard Petty, sisters, Joyce Petty Shiver and Losue Petty Hogan, brother-in-law, John Arden Shiver, nephew, Marshall Scott Shiver, niece Vicki Shiver Brown.

Survivors include her brother, John Nathaniel McAnulty, sister-in-law, Doris C. Petty, nieces and nephews, Jenny (Charles) Watson, Daks (Suzie) Hogan, Paul (Wendy) Shiver, Mike Petty, Marsha (Shane) Cobb, Teresa Heamon, Angel Pope, Missy Stephens.

Great nieces and nephews, Marley, Sophie, Jillian, and Will Hogan. Josh (Laura) Cobb, Cameron and Maggie Cobb, Patrick and Cooper Brown, Amanda Heamon, Emma Pope, Bailey & Lyndon Stephens.

Great great nieces, Greenly, Palmer, & Carson Cobb, great great nephew, Copeland Cobb, Silas Stephens.

Kathy was a devoted sister, daughter, and aunt, who loved her family more than anything. She loved animals, and was Mom to her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Prissy, and Aunt Kathy to Sweetness Goodgirl McAnulty.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.