Kathleen Bruner Taylor Obit

Kathleen Bruner Taylor, age 85 of Graceville, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born on May 4, 1937, in Jackson County to the late JD Bruner and Eula Mae (Fowler) Bruner.

Kathleen loved the lord. She loved gospel music, cooking, sewing, and working in her garden. She was also a long time member of Salem Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Davis W. Taylor and one granddaughter, Stephanie Taylor. Survivors include two sons, Steve Taylor and wife Tanya of Graceville, FL, Ted Taylor and wife Sharon of Graceville, FL, three brothers, Joseph Bruner of Atlanta, GA, Billy Bruner of Bonifay, FL, Sammy Bruner of Bonifay, FL, five grandchildren, Jesica Havel, Danielle Taylor, Wade Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Angela Land, and numerous great grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Salem Methodist Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Kenneth Taylor officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers the family has requested that donations be made to The Gideon’s International or to your local Covenant Hospice Care.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net