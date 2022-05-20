Kate M. Smith Elementry School

Kate M. Smith Elementary School was recently honored by a visit from local author, Karen George Aukema. A former teacher in Washington County Schools, Mrs. Aukema has taken on a new endeavor; writing and publishing books for young readers.

While introducing her latest book, Ashel’s Spring, to KMS third grade students, she touched upon several elements of writing in true teacher fashion. Each child received a complimentary copy of the book to take home and read.

Ashel’s Spring is the second book in this series; Ashel’s Christmas preceded it and is available on Amazon.com. A third book is in the works and will be published soon. The best thing about her visit is that students were able to see that local people, like themselves, can grow up to do extraordinary and wonderful things.