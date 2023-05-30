Justin Boyd Guettler Obit

Justin Boyd Guettler, age 43, of Chipley, FL, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He was born on July 27, 1979, to Billy Guettler and Dorothy Gilbert.

Justin is preceded in death by his daughter, Gillian Nicole Guettler, maternal grandparents, Boyd and Pauline Joiner, and paternal grandparents, Leo and Ida Guettler.

Justin is survived by his wife of 23 years, Summer (Day), and two sons, Athan Boyd and Levi Justin, mother, Dorothy (Wade) Gilbert and father, Billy (Donna) Guettler, and siblings Nicolas (Sheena) Guettler, Jonathan Guettler, Hannah (Cody) Strickland, Sarah (Jacob) Parmer, Sophie Guettler, Jamie (Laura) Gilbert, and Heather Culvey. Uncle Justin will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Karson, Davis, Collin, Addison, Joiner, Lucas, Cole, Case and Lane.

Justin was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved being outdoors. He had a wonderful sense of humor and told stories that left family and friends laughing until their sides hurt. Justin was an excellent mechanic and could run any piece of equipment he got his hands on. His family and friends will remember Justin as the one you could call if you were stuck in the mud or if you needed a good laugh, but, most importantly, he was always there to offer a helping hand. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 2, 2023, at New Orange Baptist Church with Pastor Cloys Joiner officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church