Justin Allen Leavins Obit

Justin Allen Leavins, 38 of Bonifay, Florida, passed from this life on July 23, 2023.

Justin was born on July 9, 1985, in Marianna, Florida to Frank and Tamara Leavins. He was a graduate of Chipley High School, an Eagle Scout, and worked in the Construction Industry. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his parents: Frank and Tamara Leavins; 2 children: Eli and Emma Leavins; sister: Brittany Leavins Lunt; grandparents: Robert & Judy Bowen and Joyce Leavins; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones, and friends.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is directing a private graveside service.