June 26, 2024 Special School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting.

The Board recognized the following:

Summer Camp Presentation – Dennis Schmaus

Mr. Dennis Schmaus facilitated a STEM presentation to the school board regarding the 2024 STEM Camp program. Florida State University- Panama City Campus partnered with Washington County School District to provide innovative STEM activities for the student participants. Mr. Schmaus reported how the students involved in the STEM program went to Columbus State University- Coca Cola Space Science Museum, where the students built rockets and participated in other space science activities. To conclude the presentation, Mr. Schmaus extended his gratitude to the Washington County School District for coordinating the grant funding to support the STEM program and all the teachers involved with assisting with the 2024 STEM camp.

STEM Teachers: VMS Dennis Schmaus, and KMS Amy Rudd; Amy Fries, Thomas Laney

Student Participates :

Paylyn Henderson Stevean Talon Odom Micah Henderson Thomas Sellers Gracelyn Burdeshaw Tanner Hanson Skyler Duplantis Evan Brogdon Kendria Ingram Damien Garcia Brantley Gothard Elaine Stone Brennan Stasko Shaw Aase Levi Smith Matthew Stasko Eliya Anderson Jason Clayton Presley Cook Audree Bryant Hunter May Rebecca Tumbleson Ethan Yarbor Jackson Brocious Garfrey White Ethan Waits Jason Dems Lavani Luna

The Board also recognized Ms. Jennifer Kincaid, the new principal of Roulhac Middle School.

Ms. Gwendolyn Brock, the new assistant principal at Vernon High School.

Ms. Kristian Jones and Ms. Alyson Brown, the new assistant principals of Kate M. Smith Elementary School.