July 8, 2024 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting:

The board recognized the following:

Florida Bright Future Scholars

Ms. Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, recognized the students in both categories and provided details regarding the Scholarship requirements. Scholars are listed below. Students present were Sydney Black, Truman Dellwo, Shelby Brook, and Kyndle Finch.

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL VIRTUAL SCHOOL VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

Florida Academic Scholarship-100% Florida Medallion Scholarship-75% Florida Medallion Scholarship-75% Florida Academic Scholarship-100% Florida Medallion Scholarship-75% Shelby Brock Ethan Berry D’Quan McCovery Alice Kopp Amor Roche Kyndle Finch Sydney Black Nicholas Rokosz Owen Page Truman Dellwo Jonathan Peterson Autumn Futch Brodie Price Christian Hildebrand Ava Johns McKenzie Locke Kendall Riley Mikayla Seaborn Megan Shipes Jaycee Suggs Samatha Swearingen Caleb Williams

Truman Dellwo was also recognized for being accepted into the FAMU medical program. In the Beta Poetry Contest, he placed 5th at the National level and 1st at the State level.

Band Enrichment Recognition (Mr. John Harcus)

Band Director John Harcus was present to be recognized for his part in launching the Summer Music Enrichment camp to build capacity in the district’s music programs. Roulhac Middle School and Vernon Middle School Band received $10,000 per cost center to fund the purchase of instruments to satisfy the students’ needs and enhance the productivity of the music programs.