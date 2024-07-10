July 8, 2024 Regular School Board Meeting

All items passed at the meeting:

The board recognized the following:

Florida Bright Future Scholars

Ms. Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, recognized the students in both categories and provided details regarding the Scholarship requirements. Scholars are listed below. Students present were Sydney Black, Truman Dellwo, Shelby Brook, and Kyndle Finch.

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL                            VIRTUAL SCHOOL        VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

Florida Academic Scholarship-100% Florida Medallion Scholarship-75% Florida Medallion Scholarship-75%      Florida Academic Scholarship-100% Florida Medallion Scholarship-75%
Shelby Brock Ethan Berry D’Quan McCovery Alice Kopp Amor Roche
Kyndle Finch Sydney Black Nicholas Rokosz
Owen Page Truman Dellwo
Jonathan Peterson Autumn Futch
Brodie Price Christian Hildebrand
Ava Johns
McKenzie Locke
Kendall Riley
Mikayla Seaborn
Megan Shipes
Jaycee Suggs
Samatha Swearingen
Caleb Williams

Truman Dellwo was also recognized for being accepted into the FAMU medical program. In the Beta Poetry Contest, he placed 5th at the National level and 1st at the State level.

Band Enrichment Recognition (Mr. John Harcus)

Band Director John Harcus was present to be recognized for his part in launching the Summer Music Enrichment camp to build capacity in the district’s music programs. Roulhac Middle School and Vernon Middle School Band received $10,000 per cost center to fund the purchase of instruments to satisfy the students’ needs and enhance the productivity of the music programs.

