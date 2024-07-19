Judy F. Sullivan Obit

Judy F. Sullivan, age 77, of Vernon, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 22, 1946, in Jackson County, FL, to the late Merrit Franklin Bruner and Alice (Gary) Bruner. Judy was a lifelong resident of Washington County and graduate of Chipley High School. She spent most of her career in the medical field, helping to care for others in various capacities. She was a devoted Christian and it showed through her life of ministry to others, serving in Sunday School, children’s ministry, singles’ ministry and music ministry. She was an encourager and enjoyed many close friendships. She had a keen sense of humor and faced hardships of life with grace and grit. Judy was a faithful member of Blue Lake Baptist Church of Chipley for over 30 years.

Judy was a treasured mother and grandmother, not only to her biological children, but to numerous children she embraced in her heart. She is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Alice Bruner, her loving husband, Morgan Douglas Sullivan, and her son, Scott Owens. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Evans (Johnny) of Vernon, FL; daughter-in-law, Shawna Owens of Vernon, FL; grandsons, Justin Evans (Tiffane); Jeremy Owens, Brandon Evans (Whittney); Dakota Owens; Colton Owens; and Andrew Evans; and great grandchildren, Aria Evans and Myles Evans. Judy’s life selflessly revolved around her children and her grandchildren were the light of her life.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Vitas Healthcare for the compassionate care they showed during Judy’s last days on this side of heaven.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Blue Lake Baptist Church from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Reverend Rich Smelser will officiate the service starting at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church of Cottondale, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net