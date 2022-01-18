Judith Ann Sorensen Obit

Judith Ann Sorensen, 66 of Marianna, passed away on January 15, 2022 at her residence.

Judith Ann Sorensen was born July 2, 1955 to Ken and Ann Sorensen. Judy came to live at the Duke Group Home in 1975 and lived there with five other ladies until moving to the Todd House in Marianna, Florida on January 29, 2014. She attended the Washington-Holmes ARC in Chipley for many years when her health permitted. Judy loved to dance and listen to music, especially Elvis and the Gaithers. She had the sweetest heart and loved to be around children.

She was preceded in death by her longtime housemate, Debbie Herring.

She is survived by her housemates and best friends: Thelma Lee, Debra Wyatt, and Kellie Thompson; longtime caregivers: Theresa Duke who was affectionately known as “Mama Duke” and Janice Duke.

Funeral service will be held 1:30PM Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Vernon, Florida with Bro. David Lauen Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Friends will be received at the church 30 minutes prior to the service beginning at 1PM. Pleasant Grove Methodist Church is located at 2430 Shakey Joe Road, Vernon, Florida 32462.