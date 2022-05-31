Joye E. Whittington Obit

Joye E. Whittington, 74 of Grand Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on May 30, 2022 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Joye was born on May 19, 1948 to Albert and Marilyn Lane Strickland. She retired from Kate Smith Elementary School after working 30+ years as a Teacher’s Aide. Joye was known as a professional shopper and was affectionately called the “QVC Queen” by her loved ones. She was of the Baptist faith and wasa member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. Joye loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Marilyn Strickland; beloved husband: William “Billy” Whittington Sr.; brother: Mike Strickland; sister: Jane Norris.

She is survived by her son: Bill Whittington and wife Lesha of Grand Ridge, Florida; brother: Albert “Bert” Strickland and wife Nancy of Lynn Haven, Florida; two grandsons: Trevor Whittington and wife Cortney, Trent Whittington and wife Alyssa; two great grandchildren: Liam and Neel Whittington; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Friday, June 3, 2022 at United Believers Worship Center in Grand Ridge, Florida with Rev. Kelvin Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.