Joyce Elizabeth Carmichael Obit

Joyce Elizabeth Carmichael, age 62 of Chipley, Fl went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. She was born on April 19, 1962 in Chipley, FL to the late Jake Pettis and Edna (Ursery) Pettis.

Joyce is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area and is a member of Grace Assembly Church in Chipley.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Joyce is survived by three sons, Craig Johnson (Shaqunda), Chad Carmichael (Ivy), Derek Carmichael (Elizabeth), four brothers, Dennis Finch (Terri), Donnie Finch (Desiree), David Pettis (Cindy), Danny Pettis (Terisa). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Jaythan Johnson, Aidan Johnson, Kasey Johnson, Khloe Johnson, Savage Johnson, Royalty Johnson, and Amelia Carmichael.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at Grace Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Reverend Dallas Pettis will be officiating. Interment will be held directly after at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net