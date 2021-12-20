Joyce B. Hughes Obit

Joyce B. Hughes, 73 of Chipley, passed from this life on December 17, 2021 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.

Joyce was born on October 18, 1948 in Mississippi to Marvin and Hester Robbins Bounds. She worked and retired as a Judicial Assistant for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit in Washington County. She enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her flowers and keeping her yard well manicured. Joyce was of the Christian faith and attended Shiloh Baptist Church when her health permitted. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Marvin and Hester Bounds; beloved husband: Carl Hughes.

She is survived by her two sons: Michael Hughes of Chipley, Florida, Stephen Hughes and wife Lisa of Pace, Florida; three grandchildren: Kalista, Kayley, and Jadyn.

Graveside funeral service will be held 11AM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Rev. James Guy officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.