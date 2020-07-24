Johns obit

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Lindsey Johns, age 77, of Chipley, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Sandy was born on July 29, 1942 in Columbus, GA, to Curtis Lindsey and Juanita Cooper Lindsey. She worked as a nurse for many years. She had a passion for caring for others. Her memory will live on forever with all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Juanita Lindsey; son, Bobby Smedley; and grandson, Michael Johns.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Lowell “PeeWee” Johns; children: Gary Johns (Selina) of Panama City, Sheila Syfrett (Jake) of Marianna, Eddie Johns (Cindy) of Southport, Kay Smedley Nichols (Joey) of Chipley, Tommy Johns (Casey) of Chipley; loving nephew, Reggie Johns of Panama City; grandchildren: Josh Johns (Jessica), Stephanie Syfrett (Charles), Kayla Albritton, Darah Smedley Tisdale (Justin), Lindsey Albritton, Kimberly Hutto, Tyler Johns, Cooper Johns, Ava Johns and Lincoln Johns; great grandchildren: Della O’Brien, Jett Johns, Jagger Johns and Robert Tisdale.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, at Gap Pond Cemetery with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan and Joey Nichols officiating, and Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.