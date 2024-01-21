Johnny Finch Obit

Johnny Finch, 62 of Chipley, passed from this life on January 21, 2024 at his home.

He was born October 16, 1961, to DC Bosie and Altha Mae Riley Finch. Johnny enjoyed his work as both a Truck Driver and Surveyor for many years. He loved spending time outdoors and was a member of Gap Pond Church. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gloria Estes.

He is survived by one son, Johnny Finch Jr. (Sabrina); daughter: Jennifer Brackins (Richard); six grandchildren; two sisters: Margaret Riley (Eddie), Marsha Hayes (Dennis); two brothers: Gary Finch (Holly), Darryl Finch all of Chipley; brother-in-law: Robert Estes of Apalachicola; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2PM Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home Chapel (731 Kirkland Road) in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gean Hagan and Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice, Donna Campbell, Laurie Peel and staff for their wonderful care during the time of need.