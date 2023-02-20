Johnny B. Simmons Obit

Johnny B. Simmons 84, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2023, at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Johnny was born on November 1, 1938, in Jackson County, Florida to Daniel Simmons and Esther Register. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of Salem Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida. Johnny was a devout husband and a loving father; he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel and Esther Simmons; three brothers; three sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years: Marie Simmons of Graceville, FL; daughters: Peggy Bryd (Michael) of Graceville, FL, Margaret Carnley of Bonifay, FL, Johnnie Marie Pettis (Robert) of Wausau, FL; grandchildren: Ashley, Jason, JD, Amanda, Jared, Hanna, Megan; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends for visitation 9:30 to 11 AM Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Graveside service will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Steven Ashbrook and Rev. Ronald Sumner officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.