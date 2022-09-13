Johnnie G. McClain Obit

Johnnie G. McClain, age 82 of Altha, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Gulf Coast regional Medical Center. She was born on July 1, 1940 to the late John Wesley Corbin and Alma (Davis) Corbin.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry McClain, one daughter, Debra Downing, granddaughter, Elizabeth Christmas and husband Jonathan, grandson, Kristoffer Downing, four great grandchildren, Katyn Christmas, Cade Christmas, Mckayla Christmas Cassell and husband Joey, Kole Downing, two great great grandchildren, Cohen Cassell, Carler Cassell, and several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews from Jackson and Franklin County.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Sapp Church. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Reverend Hiram Bell will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Sapp Church Cemetery.

