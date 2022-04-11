John Wesly Goodman Obit

John Wesley Goodman 61, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with Lord on April 11, 2022 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Panama City, Florida.

Wesley was born on August 23, 1960 in Chipley, Florida to John James Goodman and Ruby Mae Dupree. Wesley had been a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, and worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator in the construction industry. In his free time he loved to be outdoors fishing and gardening. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangement.