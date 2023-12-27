John W. Jeter Obit

John W. Jeter, age 67, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023 at his home. He was born in Grandridge, Florida on April 7, 1956 to Tommie and Johnnie (Weeks) Jeter.

John is preceded by his parent, 3 brothers; Johnnie Franklin Jeter, Flalke Jeter and Carl Jeter, and his sister; Elizabeth Boutwell. His is survived by his wife; Wanda Jeter, his sons; Michael Jeter and wife Brandi, Donnie Mathis and wife Angela, his daughter; Phelecia Mercer and husband Rodney, his brother; Larry Jeter, and his 6 grandchildren; Tyler Jeter, Madison Jeter, Wesley Richards, Christian Richards, Kara Mathis, and Jacob Mathis.

A visitation will be held 1:00-3:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net