John T. Pforte Obit

John T. Pforte, age 56, of Marianna, FL, passed away to meet his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

John was born on January 17, 1967 to the late Dorothy Ellis and Robert Pforte. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and loved fishing, hunting, riding horses and wheeling and dealing. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church for many years and was co-owner of Bob Pforte Motors where he worked along side of his father, Bob, for many years.

John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Asa and Jessie Ellis as well as paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Josephine Pforte.

John is survived by his father, Robert “Bob” Pforte and wife, Katherine of Marianna, FL; sons, John Dylan Pforte and wife, Shann as well as Dustin Pforte all of Marianna, FL; sisters, Linda Pforte of Marianna, FL; Brenda Pforte Hunter and husband, Bruce, of Parkland, FL, Carol Dunaway and husband, Jim and Angie Cook all of Marianna. Survivors also include the mother of his children, Deana Pforte of Dothan, AL as well as one grandchild, Farren Pforte.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M., Friday, April 21, 2023 at Rivertown Community Church with Pastor Randy Peel officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 9 A.M. until the time of service at the church.

In honor of John, casual attire may be worn including his favorites, boots and blue jeans.

