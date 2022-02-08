John Pacher Obit

John Pacher, age 89, passed from this life Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Vitas Inpatient Suites in Panama City, FL. He was born in Washington County, Florida on March 20, 1932 to John Pacher Jr. and Sallie F. (Peel) Pacher. John retired from the United States Air Force where he was a Electronic Technician.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Hope Pacher, his son; Joseph Pacher, his brother; Josef Pacher and his sisters; Isabelle Pacher, Barbara Pacher, Bernice Pacher, and Gwendolyn Rizzo. John is survived by his sons; Billy Pacher and wife Brenda, James Pacher and wife Ryan, his daughter; Jean Adams and husband Michael, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Mass service will be held 10:30A.M., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic church in Chipley, Florida. Visitation will be held 10:00 prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net