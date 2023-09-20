John Franklin “Johnny” Morgan III, 34 of Graceville, passed from this life on September 18, 2023 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Johnny was born on September 18, 1989 in Kissimmee, Florida to John Franklin Morgan Jr. and Theresa Shearer. A resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1996, Johnny spent his life bringing joy to those around him with his outgoing personality and wit. He loved all things outside, whether it be hiking, fishing, or horseback riding. He will be surely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather: John Franklin Morgan Sr.; sister: Janessa Morgan.

He is survived by his mother: Theresa Foxworth of Graceville, Florida; father: John Franklin Morgan Jr. of Osceola County, Florida; mother of his child: Mandy Feightner, daughter Aurora Morgan-Feightner and her brother, Killian Feightner of Bay County, Florida; his siblings: Paige Johnson and her husband Tyler of Graceville, Florida, Gracelyn Foxworth of Pennsylvania, Kevin Foxworth of Pennsylvania, Jeremy McNamee of Osceola County, Florida, Amanda Morgan of Osceola County, Florida ; paternal grandmother: Anna Morgan of Osceola County, Florida; nieces and nephews: Kasen Mincey, Adalynn Johnson, Tucker Johnson, Caden Morgan, Kymber Schneider; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Monday, September 25, 2023 at New Smyrna Assembly of God in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. John Richbourg officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.