John Franklin Fletcher Obit

John Franklin Fletcher, 83 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born on August 15, 1939, in Cedar Key, Florida to Ellie D. and Mary Magdalene Fletcher. As a young man, Frank grew up in Port St. Joe, Florida and was awarded for outstanding accomplishments in athletics. He earned a full scholarship to Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Alabama.

His career began at VITRO Tracking Station on Cape San Blas in the early 1960’s and was later employed by St. Joe Paper Company. His success led to a move to DeRidder, Louisiana, where he was employed by Boise Cascade Paper Company. Upon retirement, after 20 years of service, the family moved to Indian Pass, Florida. While there, Frank was honored for his history in Port St. Joe. He was inducted into the Port St. Joe High School Sports Hall of Fame and became a member of the St. Joe Shark’s 100 Club. To be closer to family the Fletcher’s have resided in Chipley, Florida in the last few years and attend Grace Assembly of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ellie D. and Mary Magdalene Fletcher; sisters: Carrie Joe Love and Mary Louise Anastacio; and grandson: Jordan Jeffrey Fletcher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years: Margaret Haddock Fletcher; sons: Gregory F. Fletcher of Port St. Joe, Florida, Jeffrey H. Fletcher (Debi) of Chipley, Florida; sisters: Charlie Burnett and Kay Fletcher Bass of Cross City, Florida; grandchildren: Candice Roberts (Jason) of Pensacola; Megan Fletcher of Cincinnati, Ohio; Malcolm Cole Fletcher of Alford; and Brittany Fletcher Brock (Schyuler) of Vernon; great grandchildren: Reid Roberts, Colson Roberts, Callie Roberts, Hudson Brock, and Finley Brock.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., August 12, 2023, at Grace Assembly at Chipley, located at 567 Main Street, Chipley, Florida 32428, with Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating and a special message from Rev. Dave Fernandez . Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida will oversee arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Emerald Coast Hospice of Chipley at 1330 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida 32428.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00p.m.-2:00p.m. at the church