John “Butch” Austin Hirst Obit

John “Butch” Austin Hirst, age 82, of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at his home. He was born on August 29, 1940 in Miami, FL to the late John Hirst and Hazel (Gracie) Hirst.

Butch is survived by his wife, Nancy (Stanford) Hirst of Cottondale, FL, his children, Medea Callahan, Blaine Hirst and wife Nicole, Kim Ellis and husband Chris, Matt Dryden and wife Debbie, Phillip Dryden, Steven Dryden, Jeffrey Dryden and wife Tammy, 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, sisters, Janet Hendry and Pam Driskell.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net