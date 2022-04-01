John and Karen Watson Obit

John and Karen Watson, ages 56 and 54 of Cottondale, Florida, passed from this life on March 31, 2022 at their residence.

John was born September 12, 1965 in Lowestoft, England to Joe and Patricia Watson. A former resident of Lowestoft, England, John had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1995 and was employed as a Chief Engineer offshore.

Karen was born March 4, 1968 in Ipswich, England to Clifford and Audrey Durant. She moved to the Florida Panhandle in 1997 and was employed by the Holmes County School Board.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Watson. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Durant.

John and Karen are survived by their sons, Briton Watson and Hayden Watson both of Cottondale, Florida; his father: Joe Watson of Gorleston, England; his siblings: Paul Watson of Lowestoft, England, Lyn Morris of Gorleston, England, Tammy Bessey of Lowestoft, England, Roszina Watson of Gorleston, England; her mother: Audrey Mayhew of Ipswich, England; her sisters: Michelle Collinson of Exmouth, England, and Lorriane Catchpole of England.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.