Joel C. Ramer obit

Joel C. Ramer, age 83, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at his home. He was born on September 21, 1940 in Andalusia, AL to the late Reverend W.C. Ramer and Odie (Peacock) Ramer.

Joel has been a resident of Chipley since 2001 moving from Ellijay, GA. He has been a devoted Christian of Wausau Assembly of God for these past 23 years. He is also an avid sport fan, in particular a huge Alabama Crimson Tide Fan. Joel even worked sideline security for the Tide back when he was part of the State Highway Patrol.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Reverend Marcus Ramer. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Owens) Ramer of Chipley, FL, one son, Stephen Ramer and wife Beth of Franklin, TN, one daughter, Phebe Jessica Lindbom and husband Rob of Morristown, TN, four grandchildren, Jenna Elise Tupman and husband Michael of Oxford, MS, Deidre Nicole Hamlett and husband Tucker of Memphis, TN, William Calvin Lindbom of Franklin, TN, Daniel Thomas Lindbom of Morristown, TN, one great grandson, Ramer Montgomery Tupman and numerous niece and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at Wausau Assembly of God. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held at Wausau Memorial Gardens.

