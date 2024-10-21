Joe Earl Collins Obit

Joe Earl Collins, age 91, passed away on October 21, 2024, in Bonifay, Florida.

Joe Earl was born on July 14, 1933, in Houston County, AL, to V.J. and Lotee Collins. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1951 followed by two years at Chipola Junior College where he received his A.A. degree in 1953. Joe Earl entered the military in 1954, faithfully serving his country in the United States Army through 1956. Later that same year, Joe Earl married the love of his life, Eileen Pipkin. He continued his education at the University of Florida, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1959. His tenure as a long-time educator began in 1960, teaching science at Holmes County High School. His thirst for knowledge and passion for education continued, attaining a master’s degree from Alabama College (Montevallo) in 1964. In 1968, Joe Earl took his teaching career to Chipley High School where he taught science, chemistry and physics for 27 years.

Joe Earl loved to stay busy. He could often be found riding his tractor, planting his garden, operating one of his many chainsaws, or repairing small engines. Civic involvement was important to Joe Earl as well. He served many years as president of Holmes-Washington Teacher’s Credit Union as well as president of the local Lion’s Club. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe Earl was preceded in death by his parents, V.J. and Lotee Collins, his wife of 54 years, Eileen Pipkin Collins, his sister, Annie Myrel Frame and his only son, Joe Earl Collins II. Survivors include: two daughters, Debbie Rieck (Vince) and Jo Ann Everett (Dennis); daughter-in-law Lisa Collins; grandchildren, Mitchell Rieck (Leslie), Shelby Harvey (Ariel), Katie Everett, Ben Collins, Eli Collins and Pate Collins; great-grandchildren, Gavin Rieck, Caleb Rieck, Reagan Harvey, Warren Harvey, and Abigail Jo Harvey. Joe Earl leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 1661 Bethel Road, Bonifay, FL, on October 26th beginning at 3:00 P.M. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Grandview Assisted Living and Vitas Healthcare for their loving attention and care during this difficult time.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net