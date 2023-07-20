Joe Earl Collins II, age 55, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. He was born December 3, 1967 in Marianna, Florida to Joe Earl and Eileen (Pipkin) Collins.

Joe worked for Lykes Bros. Inc. for 32 years as a professional agricultural engineer. He served as Senior Vice President, responsible for all agricultural operations in Florida and Texas, was appointed to the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board where he served as chair, was presented with the distinguished alumnus of the University of Florida and was a proud Gator fan. Joe enjoyed announcing Sebring Football and the Highlands County Junior Livestock Show and hunting with his sons Ben, Eli, and Pate. Joe was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Sebring, a member of the Sebring Firemen, Inc., and Florida Cattlemen’s Association as well as the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. He had been a resident since 1991 coming from Bonifay, FL.

Joe is survived by his Wife – Lisa Collins of Sebring, FL; Father – Joe Earl Collins of Bonifay, FL; Sons – Benjamin Walker Collins of Eustis, FL; Eli Tucker Collins of Sebring, FL; Pate Matthew Collins of Sebring, FL; Sister – Debbie Rieck (Vince) of Matthews, NC; Jo Ann Everett (Dennis) of Marianna, FL; Nieces – Shelby Harvey (Ariel) and Katie Everett; Nephews – David C. Bean and Mitchell Rieck (Leslie); Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews – Gavin, Caleb, Reagan, and Warren.

He was preceded in death by his Mother – Eileen Pipkin Collins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church Sebring with family receiving friends beginning at 9:30am. Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:00pm in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Caryville, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Collins II Memorial Fund c/o Heartland National Bank.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net