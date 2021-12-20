Joann Blackstock Obit

Joann Blackstock, age 58, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home. She was born on October 2, 1963 to the late John H. Waller and Martha (Ward) Waller in Graceville, FL.

Joann worked in Education for years at the Washington County School District.

Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her husband Marc Blackstock. Survivors include, son, Tyler Blackstock of Chipley, FL, one brother, Eddie Waller of Chipley, FL and one grandson, Brody Blackstock.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Bonnett Pond Community Church. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Ricky Lovett officiating.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.