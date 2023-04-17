Joan Theresa Foor Obit

Joan Theresa Foor, age 89, passed from this life Thursday, April 14, 2023 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She was born in New York on March 23, 1934 to William and Jean (Romaniello) Morgan.

Joan was of Christian faith. She enjoyed working in her yard taking care of her many rose bushes and visiting with her grand kids. She also loved volunteering at church functions. She will be truly missed here on earth. Her family takes comfort in knowing there will be a great reunion one day.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Jack Foor and her two brothers; William Morgan and Kenny Morgan. Joan is survived by her son; Daryl Foor and wife Shannon of Chipley, Florida, her daughter; Cathy Register and her husband Mark of Panama City, Florida, her two sisters; Joyce Clark of West Palm Beach, Florida and Judy Porter of North Miami Beach, Florida, three grandchildren; Toni Register, Ryan Foor and Dylan Foor, and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Steele officiating. The Foor family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00-3:00 P.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net