Jo Ann Caldwell Obit

Jo Ann Caldwell, age 78 of Panama City Beach, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. She was born on December 13, 1945 in Cartersville, GA to the late John B. Watkins and Josephine E. (Greene) Watkins.

Jo Ann had a great love for her family and friends. She also loved her animals. She donated regularly to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. During her life she was a school bus driver and a courier. She spent her happiest times in the mountains in Blairsville, Ga. before moving to Panama City Beach.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Effie Boyd and one sister in law, Dale Watkins, her grandson, Alex Hernandez and her niece, Joan Church. Survivors include, one son, John “Randy” Caldwell of Kennesaw, GA, two daughters, Christi L. Caldwell and Joe Todd of Panama City Beach, FL, Traci S. Murray of Bastrop, TX, John B. Watkins Jr. of Smyrna, GA, Jimmy Watkins of Epping, NH, one sister, Barbara Rubino and husband Frank of Fair Hope, AL, her grandchildren, Katie “Alyssa” Cassell, Joseph “Joey” Cassell, Benjamin “Benji” Smith, Destiny Norwood, Kayla Murray, Jasmine Murray and Trey Murray, her great grandchildren, Marcus Byrd, Carter Pendley, Iyla Walden, Thalia Miranda, Travis Walden, Cohen Cassell, Nolan Smith, Carler Cassell, Noah Smith and special friends, Ronny and Treva Stroud, Donna Delegram and Georgianna Palmour.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations to be sent to St. Jude Children”s Research Hospital 53 Perimeter Center E Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30346.

