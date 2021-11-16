Jimmy Wilson Obit

Jimmy O. Wilson, Sr., 71 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was born September 22, 1950 in Chipley, Florida to Eddie Wilson and Ruth Shores. A lifelong resident of Washington County, he owned and operated Wilson Enterprises.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Eddie and Ruth Wilson; brothers Hershel Shores and Rufus Wilson; sisters; Frances Goff, Carolyn Scott, and Mary Nell Maher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Martha Wilson; son: Jimmy Wilson and wife Stephanie of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Tanya Wheeler of Chipley, Florida; brother; Theron

Wilson and wife Hilda of Chipley, Florida; four grandchildren; Mason Wheeler, Aiden Wheeler, Sawyer Wilson, Keygan Wilson.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.