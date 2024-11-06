Jimmy Ray Tice Obit

Jimmy Ray Tice passed peacefully from this earth on November 1, 2024 at his home in Cottondale, Florida. Jimmy was born May 31, 1953 in his family home in Kynesville, Florida.

He was a 1971 graduate of Cottondale High School. Throughout his life, he was an avid bass fisherman, gifted carpenter, and an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Tice of 52 years, his son, Brian Tice(wife Liza), his two beautiful granddaughters Faith Tice Rudd (husband Jordan), and Lena Nicole Tice, his brother Donny, (wife Lorrie), along with his nephews, nieces and great nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents James Raymond and Myrtle Tice and sister Brenda Gale Tice (BG).

The family will receive guest for visitation on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 at 3:00 pm at Brown’s Funeral Home followed by the memorial at 4:00 pm.

