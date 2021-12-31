Jimmy Ray Jones Obit

Jimmy Ray (Pic) Jones, 66, of Malone, FL passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, peacefully at home.

Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Malone. He attended Malone High School and retired from Sunland. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Mr. Jones enjoyed riding horses, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also loved to pic his guitar and sing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Jones of Malone.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Angela H. Jones of Malone, two sons, Keith Jones of Las Vegas, NV, and Jesse Jones (Kate) of Altha, FL, his mother, Faye Jones of Malone, three brothers, Dale (Tammy) ofPanama City, Tommy (Cathy) of Tallahassee, Billy (Karen) of Cottondale, and sister Glenda (Wayne) Winkle of Malone; grandchildren, Joshua, Bayley, Zachary and Alyssa of Las Vegas, NV, Christy and Cayden of Altha,FL, and a host of nephews and nieces.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 a. m. Friday, December 31, 2021, with Bro. Danny Summerlin officiating. Friends may visit following the service at the residence, 5391 Friendship Church Rd.,Malone, FL 32445. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Covenant Hospice. The family would like to express a very special thank you to caregivers at Covenant Hospice.