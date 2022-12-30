Jimmy Nelson Bailey Obit

Jimmy Nelson Bailey, 89 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was born on April 14, 1933, in Salem, North Carolina to Herman William Bailey and Roland Price. Jimmy enjoyed bowling in his his free time. He was a smart man and he was known for never forgetting birthdays; from his children’s to his great great- grandchildren’s. He found importance in celebrating life and make sure birthdays were remembered and special. He loved his family and will be sorely missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Herman William Bailey and Roland Price; son: Benny Bailey; one grandchild; one great grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years: Elizabeth “Sue” Bailey of Chipley, FL; daughters: Gwen Wagner of Georgia, Sandy Rios (Jorge) of Chipley, Debbie Parker of South, Florida son: Stanley Bailey (Beth) of South, Florida;; 7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.