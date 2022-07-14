Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell Jr. Obit

Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell Jr. 57, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on July 10, 2022 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Jimmy was born on September 25, 1964 in Brunswick, Georgia to Jimmy Ferrell Sr. and Elizabeth Boggs. He had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 3 years since coming from Brunswick, Georgia where he worked in the construction industry building houses. In his free time he loved fishing both fresh and saltwater, as well as restoring his 97’ Ford. For the previous 3 years he attended Restoring Hope Ministries in Chipley, Florida. He was a Momma’s boy at heart and loved his family dearly, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his father: Jimmy Ferrell Sr.; daughter: Jamie Ferrell.

He is survived by his children: Heather Redman and husband James of Cussetta, Georgia, Chris Ferrell and fiance Ashley of Atlanta, Georgia, Luke Ferrell of Brunswick, Georgia; mother: Betty Sumner of Chipley, Florida; brother: William Ferrell and wife Laura Sue of Chipley, Florida; six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2PM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Restoring Hope Ministries in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Futch officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.