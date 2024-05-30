Jimmie Lou Russell Obit

Jimmie Lou Russell, age 80, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024 at her home. She was born on October 16, 1943 in Chipley, FL.

Jimmie Lou was a lifelong resident of the Chipley area. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Chipley and also was a member of the Red Hat Society of Chipley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, JR Skinner and Inez (Donaldson) Skinner. Survivors include, four daughters, Lynn Paine and husband Thomas of Graceville, FL, Connie Redmon and husband Jeff of Graceville, FL, Carla Elliott and husband Rob of Cottondale, FL, Leah Pettis and husband Randy of Chipley, FL. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jessica Zimmer, Mindy Shelley, Cortney Corbin, Robert Paine, Rhyne Elliott, Lee Paine, Meghan Ward, Jae Elliott and 10 great grandchildren.

Services for Jimmie Lou will be set for a later date with memorialization following by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.