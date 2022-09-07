Jimmie Lee Shirah Obit

Jimmie Lee Shirah, 75 of Bonifay, passed from this life on September 3, 2022 at her home with her daughter Nancy by her side.

Jimmie was born on October 31, 1946 in Cottondale, Florida to Willie and Cleo Jackson Miles. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Jimmie was of the Christian faith and attended Higher Praise Church in Hartford, Alabama when her health permitted. She was the proud granddaughter of Mrs. Virgie Blair Jackson, who was a midwife for many years in the Cottondale area. She enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, fishing, and doing yardwork. Jimmie also enjoyed crocheting and sewing, coloring, and playing bingo with her friends. Most of all, she loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Willie B. and Cleo J. Miles; children: Glovina Lee Shirah and Vinny Lee Shirah; brothers: David Miles, Donnie Miles, Earl Miles, and Houston Miles; grandson: John Franklin Morris Jr.

She is survived by her son: James Shirah (Margaret Anderson) of Bonifay, FL, Billy Joe Shirah (Mikaela) of Bonifay, FL, Freddie Clinton Shirah (Marla) of Moulton, AL, Kenneth Lamar Shirah Jr. of Caryville, FL, Lenie Shirah of Bonifay, FL; daughters: Brenda Lee Morris of Caryville, FL, Nancy Strickland (Jimmy) of Geneva, AL, Thelma Summerlin of Ponce de Leon, FL, Doris Taylor (James) of Caryville, FL; brothers: Roland Miles and William Miles; grandchildren: Shelly Lee Barry (Joe) of Lynn Haven, FL, Beth Clay Parker (Anthony) of Spring, TX, Major Summerlin of Ponce de Leon, FL, Anthony Summerlin of Sunny Hills, FL, William Anderson of Bonifay, FL, John Anderson (Ashley) of Ozark, AL, David Gibson of Bonifay, FL, Jimmie Lee Jacinto (Rogelio) of Enterprise, AL, Cheyenne Marie Little of Chipley, FL, Nyssa Rea Shirah of Bonifay, FL, Jody Leigh Everson (Austin) of Geneva, AL, James Jackson Graham (Kayla) of Prosperity, FL, Nathaniel Ray Strickland of Geneva, AL, Freddie Clinton Shirah Jr. of Florida, Wesley Dean Shirah of Moulton, AL, Kristina Olsen (Link) of Gracville, FL, Christen “Bailey” Taylor of Caryville, FL, Carley Michelle Welch of Panama City, FL, Timothy Alan Taylor of Tennesee, Cody Shirah of Caryville, FL, Jake Shirah of Bonifay, FL, Madison Shirah of Bonifay, FL; 39 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.