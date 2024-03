Saturday, 03-16-24, Jim Trawick Park was the site of USFA Softball for: 12U- 12 and under, 10U- 10 and under, and 8U- 8 and under. Action started early and finished late in the evening.

In the 10U Gold Bracket Championship the game was between Panhandle Pirates 10U and the Panhandle Heat 10U, the Panhandle Heat 10U fell short and lost 1-2, coming in 2nd place in the Gold bracket Championship.

Head Coach: Kelt Cooper

Asst Coaches: Dray Kilpatrick & Seth Gay