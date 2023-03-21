Jestin McMurphy Obit

Jestin Lane McMurphy, 21 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 14, 2023.

Jestin was born December 27, 2001 in Orlando, Florida to Jacob McMurphy Sr. and Amanda Wright. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since October of 2020, coming from Northeast Georgia. Jestin was of the Christian faith and often had his Bible in hand everywhere he went. His love was felt by all who knew him and he showed that love to others by helping those in need whenever he was able. Jestin worked in the Construction industry locally and thoroughly loved his work. He will be remembered for his love of music and the good vibes he put out to those around him. His free time was often spent near a body of water, fishing or swimming, or spending time with his family. Jestins’ heroic spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth Williamson of Winder, Georgia; two sons: Jestin James McMurphy and Jayden Lane McMurphy; mother: Amanda Ringel and husband Quinton of Chipley, Florida; father: Jacob McMurphy Sr. of Leesburg, Florida; brother: Jacob McMurphy Jr. and wife Kelly Lynn of Marianna, Florida; three sisters: Avery Kranzler of Chipley, Florida, Skylar McMurphy of Leesburg, Florida, Forrest Ringel of Clarkesville, Georgia.

The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 12-1PM Monday, March 27, 2023 at Obert Funeral Home, 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida.

Graveside funeral services will be held 1:30PM Monday, March 27, 2023 at Sunrise Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Community South Credit Union in Chipley, Florida. Memorial donations will benefit his two young sons, Jestin James Murphy and Jayden Lane Murphy.