Jerry O’Neil Yongue Obit

Jerry O’Neil Yongue, age 82, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on July 24, 2024 at his home with his loving family. He was born on December 8, 1941 in Washington County, FL to Hubert L. Yongue and Arvie (Sapp) Yongue.

Jerry graduated from Chipley High School and then served as a member of the Florida National Guard. He began working with an electric company in Pensacola before starting his career with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). During his tenure at FDOT, Jerry worked in the Marianna construction office and then finished his career in the Chipley district office. He retired in 1994 with over 33 years of service to the State of Florida.

Jerry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in several capacities with the church, which included serving in the Atlanta Temple and traveling for hurricane and other natural disaster recovery assistance as assigned. Along with serving in the church, Jerry served in his community helping others and helping to make the community better. Jerry served as a trustee on the Macedonia Cemetery board. He was also a founding board member of the FDOT Credit Union now known as Community South Credit Union.

Jerry loved working with his grandsons, Justin, Brandon and Joshua, mowing lawns. He enjoyed working on the tractor, working with the farm animals, growing watermelons, growing a garden and spending time outside working on the farm.

Jerry met the love of his life, Jenny (Linda), on a blind date and they married on June 12, 1964. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 12, 2024. They were sealed for time and for all eternity in the Los Angeles, CA Temple on July 9, 1971. He is survived by his wife, Jenny, two children: Bryan Yongue and Sonya (Yongue) McDonald and husband Masseeha “Mace” of Chipley, FL; three grandchildren: Justin Martin and wife Raquel, Brandon Yongue, Joshua Yongue and three great grandchildren: Rylan Martin, Anniston Martin, Waylon Martin. He is also survived by one brother: Wayne Yongue and wife Faye, and one sister: Carol (Yongue) Phillips and husband William “Bill”, all of Chipley, FL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marianna, FL. Visitation will being at 9:30 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held at Macedonia Cemetery.

